search on deccanchronicle.com
Entertainment, Bollywood

Nickyanka wedding: Nick performed at sangeet, Chopra family enacted the love story

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | SHAHEEN IRANI
Published Dec 1, 2018, 12:42 pm IST
Updated Dec 1, 2018, 12:42 pm IST
Reportedly Priyanka’s family gave a performance – an act through dance which showcased NickYanka's love story.
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas
 Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas

While we were still getting over the DeepVeer wedding, Nickyanka’s wedding rituals have now begun, with a sangeet ceremony held last night.

Reportedly Priyanka’s family gave a performance – an act through dance which showcased NickYanka's love story.

 

Meanwhile it is also believed that the videshi groom went a little Bollywood style for India’s and now his desi girl. Nick performed on 2018’s raging song Boom Diggy Diggy from Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety and that wasn’t about it! He even tried to impress PeeCee a little more by grooving on her song Tune Maari Entriyaan from Gunday.

It might also be true that Nick gave a live performance for his ladylove and bride-to-be Piggy Chops.

Going on till early morning, the theme for the sangeet was black, gold and silver. This will be followed by a friendly cricket match of Chopras vs Jonas family today.

Priyanka's friends including Quantico co-star Yasmine Al Massri joined everybody on the dance floor.

Among the attendees, Sabyasachi Mukerji, Anusha Dandekar, Mansi Scott, Mushtaq Sheikh and Mickey Contractor, among others are expected for D-day.

...
Tags: nickyanka wedding




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Shah Rukh Khan meets his Juliet in London and we can’t stop adoring it!

Shah Rukh Khan with Suhana in London, after her play where she played the character of Juliet.
 

Robots in the field: Farms embracing autonomous technology

Methodically inspecting Butler's winter wheat crop for weeds and pests, the laborer doesn't complain or even break a sweat. That's because it's a four-wheel robot dubbed "Tom" that uses GPS, artificial intelligence and smartphone technology to digitally map the field. (Photo: AP)
 

Does Google harm local search rivals? EU antitrust regulators ask

The European Commission, which took the world’s most popular internet search engine to task for these two anti-competitive practices, is wrapping up a third case which involves Google’s AdSense advertising service.
 

Starwood Hotel database hacked, 500 million may be affected

The hack began in 2014, before Marriott offered to buy Starwood for $12.2 billion in November 2015, acquiring brands including Sheraton, Ritz Carlton and the Autograph Collection to create the world’s largest hotel operator. The company closed the Starwood deal in September 2016.
 

Amazon to allow Apple Music on its Echo speakers

Amazon said it would carry more Apple products globally in time for the holiday shopping season.
 

Honor 8C review: Incredible battery complimenting a beautiful handset

The Honor 8C features an incredibly high screen-to-body ratio that absolutely betrays its price point.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Bollywood

Shah Rukh Khan meets his Juliet in London and we can’t stop adoring it!

Shah Rukh Khan with Suhana in London, after her play where she played the character of Juliet.

Zero: 'I was mesmerized by her', says Aanand L Rai about Sridevi

Sridevi and Aanand L Rai.

Anushka Sharma never feels 'settled or happy' with self

Anushka Sharma

2.0 box-office: The Hindi version of Rajinikanth starrer earns Rs 20.25 cr on day one

Posters of Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar's '2.0'.

Working with Nawazuddin was amazing, says Sanya Malhotra about her 'favorite actor'

Sanya Malhotra and Nawazuddin Siddiqui.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham