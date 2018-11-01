search on deccanchronicle.com
Entertainment, Bollywood

Anupam Kher resigned from FTII: Did you know he didn’t have a team for 11 months?

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Nov 1, 2018, 10:49 am IST
Updated Nov 1, 2018, 10:49 am IST
Former FTII chairman Anupam had no team to handle as the government did not nominate other members of the society.
Anupam Kher
 Anupam Kher

October 11, 2017 marked the date of Anupam Kher taking over Gajendra Chauhan’s position of being the chairman of FTII and a year since, the actor has already reportedly put in his resignation from the position.

The actor, most in news for his portrayal of Dr. Manmohan Singh on screen through his upcoming film ‘The Accidental Prime Minister’, has quoted his ‘busy schedule’ as the reason of resigning from the highly regarded post.

 

But not many would know that in his tenure, Anupam played one-man army. He had no team to handle as the government did not nominate other members of the society, which in turn could not constitute the governing council and the academic council. Anupam was solely responsible for everything happening at the FTII, reports Hindustan Times.

Post the struggle period, FTII finally got a team with the appointment of film producer BP Singh as vice-chairman; Raju Hirani, director; Mahesh Aney, cinematographer and others as non-official members of the governing council.

Kher had to wait till September when the information and broadcasting ministry nominated 12 non-official members of FTII society, which in turn constituted two key bodies responsible for decision making - the governing council (GC) and the academic council (AC). This decision was also taken by the former FTII chairman Anupam Kher.

In a meeting chaired by Kher, actor-director Satish Kaushik was chosen as vice-president of FTII society while film producer BP Singh was given the title of vice-chairman of GC and chairman of AC.

“Even as Anupam Kher resigned as FTII chairman, the society, governing council and academic council will remain intact. The government will only have to appoint a new head for the institute,” confirmed Bhupendra Kainthola, FTII director.

On Anupam taking over his roles before resigning, he added, “On Tuesday, he presided over the first-ever meeting of FTII’s standing finance committee, society and governing council in Mumbai and also approved the new academic council. With this, the functional architecture of FTII, the country’s premier film education centre, is now in place.”

...
Tags: anupam kher, film and television institute of india (ftii)




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Nobody understands what green crackers are

Green crackers are firecrackers that do not contain harmful chemicals that cause air pollution. And if you’re planning to buy some, we suggest you arm yourself with information because a majority of vendors don’t seem to know what they are.
 

Diwali 2018: Greyhound lies trembling in terror as fireworks explode outside

MacFarlane posted the clip on social media with the caption, “We go through this every year and nothing helps stop the reaction. I wish people would keep them until November 5 and they were licenced for organised displays only.” (Photo: Facebook Screengrab/ Fiona MacFarlane)
 

Giving antibiotics to children under 2 raises risk of obesity, says study

Girls given four or more types of the drugs were 50 per cent more likely to become obese. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

2017’s Android Oreo gains lead, Pie still out of charts

Google has released the latest Android distribution chart for October 2018.
 

Kolkata boy Rahul Mandal wins Great British Bake off

Despite panicking over pitta breads, having a mango doughnut explosion, and pouring his heart over his showstopper, the research associate won at the very end. (Photo: Facebook Screengrab/ @greatbritishbakeoff)
 

Why did OnePlus get rid of the headphone jack on the 6T?

OnePlus 6t was announced amidst a huge event that took place in New York on October 29.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Bollywood

Sara vs Janhvi: The battle lines are drawn

Janhvi Kapoor; Sara Ali Khan

Aamir Khan to take on the Diwali box office

Aamir Khan

Blessed to be a part of Thugs of Hindostan: Fatima Sana Shaikh

Fatima Sana Shaikh

Are Salman Khan, Alia & Ranbir on Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas’s guest list?

Nick and Priyanka

R Madhavan’s Rocketry: Who is Nambi Narayan and why is he important

Rocketry poster.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham