Don’t see myself standing with carrots on poster: Koena on rejecting sex comedies

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Oct 1, 2019, 3:23 pm IST
Updated Oct 1, 2019, 3:25 pm IST
Bollywood actor Koena Mitra is back in business by participating in Salman Khan's reality show, Bigg Boss 13.
 Koena Mitra. (Photo: Instagram)

Mumbai: Bollywood actor and original 'Saki Saki' girl Koena Mitra is back in business by participating in Salman Khan's reality show, Bigg Boss season 13. The actor is aiming to re-establish herself in Bollywood and thinks Bigg Boss will a better platform for her.

Ahead of entering Bigg Boss 13 house, Koena Mitra in an interview with Bombay Times, "First of all, that’s not a plan as I will do it anyways. 'Bigg Boss' will help me reach out to and connect with a wider audience, who may never go to a theatre to watch a film. I have worked with big banners, however, I have not had dignified or exciting offers in recent times."

 

Koena also revealed that she was offered many sex comedies but refused to accept it. "I have been offered many sex comedies, but I don’t see myself standing with a carrot, a lauki or a baingan on a poster (laughs!). The idea isn’t just to be seen on screen or hoardings," the 'Musafir' actor added.

Speaking about the film industry, Koena said, "The film industry is extremely kind and welcoming, and never stopped offering me work. I may not have taken something up because of creative disagreements or quality of work."

Meanwhile, Koena Mitra entered the Bigg Boss house on Sunday.

...
