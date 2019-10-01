Entertainment Bollywood 01 Oct 2019 Dabangg 3 teaser: Sa ...
Entertainment, Bollywood

Dabangg 3 teaser: Salman Khan as Chulbul Pandey is all set to rock during promotions

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Oct 1, 2019, 12:57 pm IST
Updated Oct 1, 2019, 12:59 pm IST
Chulbul Pandey is undoubtedly one of the most loved characters played by Salman Khan.
Salman Khan as Chulbul Pandey. (Photo: YouTube)
Mumbai: Chulbul Pandey is undoubtedly one of the most loved characters played by Salman Khan. With the third installment of Dabangg slated to release in a couple of months, the excitement and buzz around the film is tremendous. The makers of the film are leaving no stone unturned to make sure that Dabangg 3 turns out to be one of the biggest entertainers ever. In-fact, to reach out to every corner of the country, Dabangg 3 will be Salman’s first movie ever to be released in multiple languages simultaneously.

With an unprecedented move, Chulbul Pandey has broken the barriers between reel and real-life and has completely taken over the promotions of his own film in his own style! Our lovable Robinhood announces his arrival to the world, so brace yourselves because Chulbul Pandey is kick-starting the promotions of the film.

 

While the countdown to the film has started, Team Dabangg is creating all the buzz with this unique strategy to bring you closer to their favourite lovable cop. Salman Khan makes way for Chulbul ‘Robinhood’ Pandey, and will be seen only as Chulbul until the release of the film!

To give the audience a glimpse into what is to follow, Salman Khan, who has even changed his twitter name to Chulbul Pandey now, shared a video where he can be seen getting ready and all set to step into the shoes of the nation’s most loved Robinhood cop.

Directed by Prabhudeva, Dabangg 3 is produced by Salma Khan, Arbaaz Khan and Nikhil Dwivedi under the banner of Salman Khan Films and is slated to release on 20th December 2019.

Tags: salman khan, dabangg 3, dabangg 3 teaser, salman khan as chulbul pandey, chulbul pandey
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)


