Entertainment Bollywood 01 Aug 2019 Photo: 'Uri ...
Entertainment, Bollywood

Photo: 'Uri' actor Vicky Kaushal elated to spend time with Indian Army

ANI
Published Aug 1, 2019, 9:27 am IST
Updated Aug 1, 2019, 9:27 am IST
Kaushal, who is set to don the military uniform for the second time, shared a picture with the Indian Army personnel.
Vicky Kaushal with Indian Army. (Photo: Instagram)
Mumbai: Vicky Kaushal, who left fans stunned with his stellar performance in 'Uri: The Surgical Strike', is elated when he spends time with the Indian Army.

The 'Masaan' star, who is set to don the military uniform for the second time, shared a picture with the Indian Army personnel on his Instagram.

 

"Elated to be getting an opportunity to spend a few days with our Indian Army posted at 14,000ft altitude at the Indo-China border of Tawang, Arunachal Pradesh," he captioned the picture.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Vicky will be seen next in films like period drama 'Takht,' 'Bhoot Part One - The Haunted Ship,' and untitled film where he will be seen as Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw, helmed by Meghna Gulzar.

...
