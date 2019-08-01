Entertainment Bollywood 01 Aug 2019 Delhi MLA refuses to ...
Entertainment, Bollywood

Delhi MLA refuses to apologise, asks Deepika, Ranbir and others to undergo dope test

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Aug 1, 2019, 8:05 pm IST
Updated Aug 1, 2019, 8:07 pm IST
The minister also asked them to undergo a dope test to prove themselves innocent.
Screengrabs of Karan Johar's house party video. (Photos: Instagram)
 Screengrabs of Karan Johar's house party video. (Photos: Instagram)

Mumbai: MLA Manjinder Sirsa has refused to apologise for his claims of Bollywood stars including Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Shahid Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, Malaika Arora, Varun Dhawan and others allegedly getting drugged at Karan Johar’s house party on Saturday.

The minister also asked them to undergo a dope test to prove themselves innocent. Replying to a tweet, Manjinder Sirsa wrote, "They are public figures!! They are called “Stars” & they enjoy many privileges. Don’t they lecture us # on every issue from their verified twitter handles? So today they are answerable to every Indian for their drug-effected stoned look as visible in video.”

 

He further demanded Karan Johar, Shahid Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Arjun Kapoor, Deepika Padukone to undergo a dope test. "Since @IshitaYadav is so furiously defending the celebs & advocating their innocence in drugs... Let us all request @karanjohar @shahidkapoor @Varun_dvn @arjunk26 @deepikapadukone to get DOPE TEST done & share report on twitter. Pls prove me wrong by dope test report Ishita Ji," he wrote.

Sirsa had claimed that Bollywood celebs who were present in Karan Johar's house party were in 'drugged state'. He had written on Twitter, “#UDTABollywood - Fiction Vs Reality Watch how the high and mighty of Bollywood proudly flaunt their drugged state!! I raise my voice against #DrugAbuse by these stars. RT if you too feel disgusted @shahidkapoor @deepikapadukone @arjunk26 @Varun_dvn @karanjohar @vickykaushal09.”

On his claims, Congress leader Milind Deora wrote, "My wife was also present that evening (and is in the video). Nobody was in a “drugged state” so stop spreading lies & defaming people you don’t know!”

 

...
Tags: manjinder sirsa, delhi mla, mla manjinder sirsa, udta bollywood, karan johar house party, ranbir kapoor, deepika padukone, shahid kapoor, arjun kapoor, vicky kaushal, malaika arora, varun dhawan, dope test
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)


Related Stories

MLA claims Deepika, Ranbir and others were in 'drugged state'; Milind Deora reacts

Latest From Entertainment

Anupam Kher.

Video: NYC cab driver didn't recognise Anupam Kher, here's what happened next; watch

Riccardo Lex.

Riccardo Lex will be dancing on Indian music?

Sona Mohapatra and Anu Malik. (Photo: Instagram)

#MeToo: Sona Mohapatra attacks Anu Malik on social media; read tweets

Deepika Padukone. (Photo: Instagram)

'I heart you girl': Deepika Padukone's bestie pens emotional letter for her; read



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

This basic level math question has befuddled the internet. Can you solve it?

Since being shared online, it has gone viral with over 12,000 'likes' and thousands of comments. (Photo: Twitter | @pjmdolI)
 

After 'Lust Stories', get ready for 'Ghost Stories'; details inside

Ghost Stories makers. (Photo: ANI)
 

Things to be noted before you buy used car online

Scams can come in any number of forms and disguises and you have to ensure that you do not become a victim. (Representational Image)
 

Retire in style: Class IV employee takes chopper to ride home on last day of work

Kure Ram had decided to retire in style as his family booked a chopper to fly him home from the Neemka government school, located barely two kilometres away, where he worked for 40 years. (Representational Image)
 

US artist stitches together Trump quotes

The result is the "Tiny Pricks Project," a 900-strong collection of colorful needlework pieces featuring Trumpisms, many of which are currently on display at an exhibition in New York. (Photo: AFP)
 

Stunning iPhone 11 leak reveals it's a must-buy smartphone

A report from Citi Research states that Apple feels it is time to bring the Apple Pencil support to the iPhone.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Bollywood

Video: NYC cab driver didn't recognise Anupam Kher, here's what happened next; watch

Anupam Kher.

'I heart you girl': Deepika Padukone's bestie pens emotional letter for her; read

Deepika Padukone. (Photo: Instagram)

After 'Lust Stories', get ready for 'Ghost Stories'; details inside

Ghost Stories makers. (Photo: ANI)

Dia Mirza and husband Sahil Sangha mutually separated after 5 years of marriage

Dia Mirza and her husband Sahil Sangha. (Photo: Instagram)

Inspired by 'So Positive', Ananya Panday fan surprises her like this; pics inside

Ananya Panday with fan in Lucknow. (Photo: Instagram)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham