Delhi MLA refuses to apologise, asks Deepika, Ranbir and others to undergo dope test

Mumbai: MLA Manjinder Sirsa has refused to apologise for his claims of Bollywood stars including Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Shahid Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, Malaika Arora, Varun Dhawan and others allegedly getting drugged at Karan Johar’s house party on Saturday.

The minister also asked them to undergo a dope test to prove themselves innocent. Replying to a tweet, Manjinder Sirsa wrote, "They are public figures!! They are called “Stars” & they enjoy many privileges. Don’t they lecture us # on every issue from their verified twitter handles? So today they are answerable to every Indian for their drug-effected stoned look as visible in video.”

He further demanded Karan Johar, Shahid Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Arjun Kapoor, Deepika Padukone to undergo a dope test. "Since @IshitaYadav is so furiously defending the celebs & advocating their innocence in drugs... Let us all request @karanjohar @shahidkapoor @Varun_dvn @arjunk26 @deepikapadukone to get DOPE TEST done & share report on twitter. Pls prove me wrong by dope test report Ishita Ji," he wrote.

Sirsa had claimed that Bollywood celebs who were present in Karan Johar's house party were in 'drugged state'. He had written on Twitter, “#UDTABollywood - Fiction Vs Reality Watch how the high and mighty of Bollywood proudly flaunt their drugged state!! I raise my voice against #DrugAbuse by these stars. RT if you too feel disgusted @shahidkapoor @deepikapadukone @arjunk26 @Varun_dvn @karanjohar @vickykaushal09.”

On his claims, Congress leader Milind Deora wrote, "My wife was also present that evening (and is in the video). Nobody was in a “drugged state” so stop spreading lies & defaming people you don’t know!”