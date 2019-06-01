Cricket World Cup 2019

Entertainment Bollywood 01 Jun 2019 Vikas Bahl gets clea ...
Entertainment, Bollywood

Vikas Bahl gets clean chit in sexual misconduct case; here's what happened next

PTI
Published Jun 1, 2019, 1:20 pm IST
Updated Jun 1, 2019, 1:23 pm IST
The 'Queen' director was accused of sexual harassment by a former employee at the now dissolved Phantom Films.
Vikas Bahl.
 Vikas Bahl.

Mumbai: Filmmaker Vikas Bahl has received a clean chit in the sexual harassment case following an internal inquiry by Reliance Entertainment, producer of his next film "Super 30".

The "Queen" director was accused of sexual harassment by a former employee at the now dissolved Phantom Films, which had Bahl as one of the partners alongside Anurag Kashyap, Vikramaditya Motwane and Madhu Mantena.
Shibashish Sarkar, Group CEO, Reliance Entertainment said a report by Internal Complaints Committee (ICC) of the company has cleared Bahl of any charges. "Yes its true that ICC committee report has exonerated Vikas. With ICC clearing Vikas Bahl's name we don't have a choice but to reinstate his credit as director of Super 30," Sarkar said in a statement.

 

The development comes months after Kashyap agreed to oversee the post-production work of "Super 30, featuring Hrithik Roshan in the lead. Bahl's Lawyer Hitesh Jain said the clean shit "clears the air on him." "It's the end of the story. This clears the air on him that was thrown in the social media about him. I'm happy he has been exonerated," Jain told PTI. Bahl had filed a defamation suit against Kashyap and Motwane, alleging they made "defamatory, slanderous and baseless allegations" against him due to which he has suffered irreversible damage.

When asked what happens to the case now, Jain said, "These are two different matters. The most important matter was to inquire about the allegations which were made. "Once you are exonerated from all that, it proves that there was no substance in the complaint. He faced an inquiry and they (committee) came to the conclusion that he is not guilty."

...
Tags: vikas bahl, metoo, super 30
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)


Cricket World Cup 2019

Related Stories

#MeToo: Survivor of Vikas Bahl abuse requests court to drop her from defamation case
Vikas Bahl controversy: Hearing in defamation case filed by filmmaker adjourned
Hrithik Roshan, Vikas Bahl to complete Super 30
Super 30: Vikas Bahl returns to edit Hrithik Roshan starrer

Latest From Entertainment

Roadies: Real Heroes. (Photo: Voot)

Roadies: Real Heroes winner name leaked; find out here

Akshay Kumar.

Akshay Kumar's 'Hawa Aane De' song released for Environment Day

Britney Spears

Britney Spears is happy being little silly

Rapper R Kelly

New sexual charges against R Kelly



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Deccan Queen completes nine decades of operation

Deccan Queen chugs along the Monkey Hill station between Mumbai and Pune. (Photo: ANI)
 

Roadies: Real Heroes winner name leaked; find out here

Roadies: Real Heroes. (Photo: Voot)
 

Kolkata’s Bethune College introduces ‘Humanity’ as religion in admission form

It is the first women’s college in Asia which has taken a noticeable step by keeping ‘Humanity’ as the first option in the ‘Religion’ tab for the admission process that began on May 27. (Photo: Bethune College | Screenshot)
 

Futuristic Samsung Galaxy Note 10 with radical design leaks

Sources familiar with Samsung’s plans claim that the South Korean smartphone giant will begin its curtailing of the headphone jack and even physical buttons.
 

Shoaib Akhtar criticises Sarfaraz after Pakistan's loss against Windies; watch video

Shoaib Akhtar was disheartened after the defeat and criticised captain Sarfaraz Khan for his fitness.
 

Mohana Singh becomes first woman fighter pilot to fly Hawk jet

Her training involved flying both air-to-air combat and air-to-ground missions, it added. (Photo :ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Bollywood

Akshay Kumar's 'Hawa Aane De' song released for Environment Day

Akshay Kumar.

Taapsee Pannu steps up her ‘Game’

Taapsee Pannu

Shaad Ali to skip Bunty Aur Babli sequel

Shaad Ali

I take inspiration from Amitabh Bachchan, says Madhuri Dixit Nene

Madhuri Dixit Nene

Watch: Deepika Padukone, Ranbir Kapoor celebrate 6 years of 'Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani'

Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor in the video. (Courtesy: Instagram)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham