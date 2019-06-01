Cricket World Cup 2019

Here’s why you just can't take MC Sher out of Siddhant Chaturvedi!

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jun 1, 2019, 5:18 pm IST
Updated Jun 1, 2019, 5:20 pm IST
Gully Boy is popularly known by his reel name MC Sher till date for delivering a stellar debut performance.
Siddhant Chaturvedi. (Photo: Instagram)
 Siddhant Chaturvedi. (Photo: Instagram)

Mumbai: Siddhant Chaturvedi, the heartthrob of Bollywood who stole all hearts with the role of a rapper in his recent debut film, Gully Boy is popularly known by his reel name MC Sher till date for delivering a stellar debut performance. MC Sher who has ruled our hearts for being the ideal mentor for his student, Murad Ahmed is creating a huge buzz yet again by penning down some lyrics and sharing it on his Instagram handle.

The actor took his fans back with his yet another phenomenal poetry on his Instagram handle captioned as, "बहुत हैं जहान आसमान में अभी, एक पहल तो करो उड़ने की, खुशी ब़ाटने के रास्ते बहुत हैं, ⠀    एक पहल तो करो उन पर मुड़ने की, लोगों के दिलों में है प्यार बहुत, एक पहल तो करो उन से जुड़ने की ⠀⠀⠀⠀        | पहल | .. #मेरेNotes 📸 @gautam0099"

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

बहुत हैं जहान आसमान में अभी, ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ एक पहल तो करो उड़ने की ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ खुशी ब़ाटने के रास्ते बहुत हैं, ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ एक पहल तो करो उन पर मुड़ने की ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ लोगों के दिलों में है प्यार बहुत, एक पहल तो करो उन से जुड़ने की ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ | पहल | . . #मेरेNotes 📸 @gautam0099

A post shared by Siddhant Chaturvedi (@siddhantchaturvedi) on

The fans couldn’t contain their excitement and poured all their love and appreciation in the comments section. Words weren’t enough to admire MC Sher’s strong poetic sense. Interestingly, the actor’s real life has so many similarities with his reel life character, it seems that MC Sher is a reflection of Siddhant Chaturvedi.

Like MC Sher, Siddhant also tweets his poetries in the same way as they are penned down by the reel character. Siddhant Chaturvedi boasts of owning a separate cabinet for his shoe collection which is alike the separate cabinet in which MC Sher would treasure his shoe collection.

The actor has got all his fans pumped up lately for lending his voice for the International actor in the actor’s most anticipated upcoming film which is the Hindi version of ‘MIB: International.’

After the success of Gully Boy, the actor owns a list of brand endorsements to his credit.

MC Sher aka Siddhant Chaturvedi left an everlasting impact on the hearts of the audience with the authentic performance as an underground rapper in the movie, Gully Boy.

After receiving immense appreciation for his character MC Sher, Siddhant Chaturvedi has already been flooded with film offers. However, the actor has admitted to choosing his scripts with great caution.

...
Tags: siddhant chaturvedi, gully boy, mc sher
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)


