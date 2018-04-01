search on deccanchronicle.com
Entertainment, Bollywood

Baaghi 2 day two collections: Tiger Shroff, Disha Patani starrer is sensational

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Apr 1, 2018, 11:35 am IST
Updated Apr 1, 2018, 11:35 am IST
The high-octane action flick has checked itself in the list of highest opening Bollywood films of all time.
Tiger Shroff in a still from 'Baaghi 2'.
 Tiger Shroff in a still from 'Baaghi 2'.

Mumbai: Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani starrer 'Baaghi 2' which hit the theatres yesterday, has become the biggest opener of this year. Ahmed Khan directed
actioner had another fantastic day as it picked up 20.40 crore net after the huge 25 crore nett on day one. This takes its two day total to 45.50 crore net and it is already the second highest weekend of the year in just two days after 'Padmaavat'.

The film made Rs 25.40 crore at the box office on day one itself, beating Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone starrer 'Padmaavat' which had an earning of Rs.19 crore.

 

Film critic Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and said, "#Baaghi2 is a LOTTERY... Continues to SURPRISE [the trade] and SHOCK [the pessimists] with SENSATIONAL biz on Sat... Proves all calculations and assumptions wrong... Fri 25.10 cr, Sat 20.40 cr. Total: ₹ 45.50 cr. India biz."

Directed by Ahmed Khan and produced by Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment production, the action flick is based on a quest for a lost child

It also features stellar actors like Manoj Bajpayee and Randeep Hooda. The film is a stand-alone sequel to 2016 film, 'Baaghi'.

Tags: tiger shroff, baaghi 2
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

David Warner’s wife Candice Warner: Blame me for his ball-tampering crisis

In a tearful press conference in Sydney on Saturday, the 31-year-old David Warner spoke of his fear that he would never get to represent Australia again as his wife Candice Warner watched on. (Photo: AFP)
 

Google ditches its link shortening tool

Google says ‘FDLs are smart URLs that allow you to send existing and potential users to any location within an iOS, Android or web app.”
 

Mohammed Shami-Hasin Jahan saga: Here’s what Jahan told to DD CEO about Shami

After meeting Dua, Jahan told ANI, "I kept my point in front of Hemant sir to not keep Shami in the IPL team until he resolves his family feud." (Photo: Facebook / AP)
 

Australia struggling with ball-tampering fall-out, says bowling coach David Saker

David Saker said that the loss of captain Steve Smith, his deputy David Warner and Cameron Bancroft, all sent home for their part in the ball-tampering scandal in the third Test, has deeply affected the players left behind in Johannesburg. (Photo: AFP / AP)
 

Apple to overhaul its privacy options abiding EU's new data regulations

Apple recently released iOS 11.3 update for all its products. The update includes a new privacy splash screen describing their users' privacy and how data is used in the individual applications.
 

Tesla's crashed vehicle had been on autopilot prior to the accident

The fatal crash and vehicle fire of the Tesla near Mountain View, California, involved two other cars and delayed traffic for hours. The 38-year-old Tesla driver died at a nearby hospital shortly after the crash.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Bollywood

Varun Dhawan may be paid more than ranveer

The two actors are slated for a grand spectacle at the launch of an upcoming sports event.

I want to be a part of memorable cinema, says Aditi Rao Hydari

Aditi Rao Hydari.

Rani’s yes was a relief, says Maneesh Sharma

Maneesh Sharma

Tiger Shroff just pulled off an Alia Bhatt, stated the wrong name of CM

Tiger Shroff and Alia Bhatt at an event.

Karthik Subbaraj isn’t scared to direct Rajinikanth

Rajinikanth
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham