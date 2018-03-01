search on deccanchronicle.com
Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety has made me a bromantic hero, says actor Kartik Aaryan

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | ROHIT BHATNAGAR
Published Mar 1, 2018, 4:45 pm IST
Updated Mar 1, 2018, 7:49 pm IST
In a candid chat, actor spilled the beans on success of the film, unleashing his favourite character so far and much more.
Kartik Aaryan shot to fame with the 'Pyaar Ka Punchnama' franchise.
Mumbai: Actor Kartik Aaryan , who is the current sensation of B-town, seems to be flying high after the massive success of his latest 'Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety.' Kartik indulged in a candid chat with Deccan Chronicle where he spilled the beans on the success of the film, unleashing his favourite character so far and much more. Excerpts:

You seem to be really happy with the film’s success

 

I am really glad the way film has come out. I was sure of the trailer and the film too. I believed no one has actually seen such kind of a film in the past. The friendship angle in this was refreshing, and how the dimensions changed in two best friends made the film stand out. I think Luv (Ranjan) sir is the best person who pulled out this equation so well on screen. Also, because of him, my own niche has been created too. I have become a ‘bromantic’ hero. I am glad films with more relatable concepts are coming out these days.

Any interesting anecdote you'd like to share?

Initially, I didn’t even know the title of the film while shooting for it. It used to be ‘SKTKS’ written on the rolling clap. I used to think what it was. The makers had two-three names in mind, but they didn’t lock in 'Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety.' For the longest time, we used to use #SKTKS on social media. When we shot the announcement video, that day the makers told us the title of the film. I liked it very much since it was funny and quirky in its own way. I am glad people liked it too, and it remained with them. When we promoted the film, it was so much fun to say the title repeatedly.

Are you happy with the way your character Sonu in the film has been appreciated?

Sonu is my favourite character so far. Rajjo (PKP 1) and Gogo (PKP 2) are also my favourites, but I have a soft corner for Sonu. Sonu has been loved by the audiences and I am so happy to have played this role. It gave a bromantic touch to my image. Sonu is urban but traditional at the same time.

You missed having a monologue in SKTKS…

Whenever I and Luv sir do a film together, this is the biggest question each time. After PKP 1, our film Akaash Vani released, I was bombarded with the monologue questions while promoting it. Since it was a social drama more than a romantic film, monologue was completely out of the context. I feel monologue was the toughest thing to crack and the easiest thing to encash too.

The music of the film is widely popular too…

Our songs have done wonders for the film. My entire friend circle has gone mad. All the songs are shot on a large scale. We got back Yo Yo Honey Singh too. I am still hearing the songs in weddings, cars etc. Thankfully, audience didn’t have any party numbers to groove on before and after our film’s release. I feel the music in Luv sir’s films have always been a hit, be it ‘Paro’ or ‘Sharaabi’.

