Budget 2019: FM Piyush Goyal makes announcement for filmmakers in 'URI' style

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Feb 1, 2019, 1:09 pm IST
Updated Feb 1, 2019, 1:13 pm IST
The FM also announced that the introduction of an anti-camcording provision in the Cinematography Act to take action against piracy.
 Piyush Goya (Photo:ANI)

Mumbai: Interim Finance Minister Piyush Goyal announced Budget 2019 on Friday in which he made a special announcement for Indian filmmakers. In an announcement, Goyal stated that a single window clearance for filmmaking will be made available for Indian filmmakers which were earlier available only for foreign filmmakers.

Moreover, the finance minister also announced that the introduction of an anti-camcording provision in the Cinematography Act to take action against piracy. He mentioned that the employment rate was high in the film industry.

 

Apart from piracy and single window clearance, Piyush Goyal also announced that the government has decreased GST percentage on movie ticket prices to 12 per cent which was earlier 18 per cent.

Interestingly during Budget 2019's presentation, Piyush Goyal didn't miss to mention Vicky Kaushal starrer URI: The Surgical Strike. In a speech, Goyal said, "Saw URI movie. There was such josh in the theater.”

For those who are uninitiated, Directed by Aditya Dhar, Uri revolved around the Indian military’s surgical strike on terror launch pads in Pakistan. For the betterment of Indian Cinema, PM Narendra Modi had also inaugurated the National Museum of Indian Cinema in Mumbai recently.

...
Tags: budget 2019, interim budget 2019, piyush goyal, indian cinema, gst


