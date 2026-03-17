I Still Consider Myself A Well-known Beginner: Rajpal Yadav

Rajpal Yadav has charmed audiences for over two decades with his versatility, from intense roles to unforgettable comedy characters. As he gears up for the release of Bhoot Bangla on 10th April 2026, he shares his journey, collaborations, and upcoming projects in an exclusive interview with Deccan Chronicle.

We have seen your journey from the struggling days to where you are now. Today we meet for Bhoot Bangla,so what would you like to share about this film?

I was born into the film industry in a way, and it has now been around 25–26 years of working in cinema. Wherever there was creativity—whether in 70 mm cinema or television—I always tried to be part of it.

In 2026, audiences will get to see Bhoot Bangla, releasing on 10th April. It’s a film set in a mysterious bungalow where many unusual and spooky things happen. I’m very excited for the audience to experience it.

You are working with director Priyadarshan again after a long time. How does it feel?

It feels wonderful. Every film for me feels like my first film, also because he always brings a fresh thought and a new perspective to storytelling. When he narrates a scene, you can already visualize how it will look on screen. Even when there are four or five actors in a scene, he himself performs and explains everything like an actor. As a director, he is the captain behind the camera, but he also connects deeply with the actors’ performances. Honestly, I can’t imagine films without the contribution of everyone—actors in the foreground, background artists, technicians. Without them, filmmaking is incomplete. When everyone works together, a film truly comes alive.

You’ve worked with many directors. How would you describe Priyadarshan’s style compared to others?

Every director has a unique identity and storytelling style. For example, directors like Ram Gopal Varma and others each have their own cinematic biography and approach. Similarly, Priyanji has his own signature. His films are always entertaining and presented in a distinctive way.

Early in your career, you even played negative roles, but today, audiences mostly know you for comedy. How do you see your own journey?

In 1997, 1998, and 1999, I was a complete beginner in the industry. In 2026, I still consider myself a beginner...just a well-known beginner now. For me, every day is a new beginning. Sometimes you start like a balloon beginner, sometimes like a noon beginner, but the important thing is to keep starting and keep climbing.

Your humility and stability are often praised despite fame and success. What advice would you give to the younger generation entering cinema?

I believe everyone, whether a child, a young person, or an elder, should consider themselves like a seed. When you think of yourself as a seed, you always remain open to growth. The moment you start thinking, “I have already become a big tree,” you stop learning. So I prefer to stay like a seed...always ready to grow and do something better.

Bhoot Bangla is in the horror genre, but Priyadarshan is known for comedy. What can audiences expect?

Priyanji strongly believes in entertainment. Whether it’s comedy or horror, the audience must enjoy the film. Bhoot Bangla has a horror backdrop, but it also includes thrilling and entertaining elements. Ultimately, the concept of the film is the real hero.

Anything you would like to share about your upcoming projects?

Yes, there are quite a few projects lined up, like Welcome to the Jungle and Haivaa. Apart from these films, I’m also working on another untitled project along with two to three web series and web films. Altogether, there are nearly a dozen projects planned for the next one and a half years, so I will be quite busy.

Any final message for the audience?

Just come and watch Bhoot Bangla on 10th April. I’m sure you will enjoy it. Thank you for all the love and support.