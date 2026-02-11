Pushpa Effect: Why Allu Arjun’s Growth Is Ruffling Feathers

According to leading producer who has been observing Bollywood film fraternity and media says that they are unable to digest the meteoric rise of Allu Arjun. "The massive success of Pushpa franchise has established Allu Arjun as pan India star and he is giving sleepless nights to few hindi actors, "he says and adds, "Unlike in Tollywood, Bollywood actors and media have close contacts and plan to pull up or pull down a rival actors. Now, they have targeted Allu Arjun over a issue about organising a particular programme in certain way with some restrictions but it is blown out proportion in social media, he adds.



With Allu Arjun working A lister like Atlee and Deepika Padukone after blockbuster Jawaan, has triggered envy over acceptance in Bollywood.."Even his fans and well wishers on social media has also annoyed them. Once the video of woman journalist revealing that she has tough encounter with megastar of Hyderabad came out, it received severe backlash in X and Instagram which stunned the Bollywood media, forcing them to take down video but still there have not given up, " he points out.



No one can stop the rise of Allu Arjun but he needs to be cautious with Bollywood media because they are not same like Telugu media who are more amenable and friendly. "They don't have an agenda to tarnish his image for trivial allegations and are quite happy with his rising superstardom, he has to be cautious, he concludes.

