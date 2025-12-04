“Bollywood Has Crocodiles All Around”: Divya Khosla Kumar’s Comment Sparks Buzz

Recently director-Actor, Divya Khosla Kumar hosted an Ask Me Anything (AMA) session on Reddit, where she responded to many questions asked by users, related to bollywood, fellow actors and her personal life.

The actor replied through both texts and video responses. However one of her answers grabbed the most attention where she called Bollywood, an industry full of crocodiles.

One of the users asked Divya, "How do you maintain your mental health amidst all the toxicity in bollywood, pressure to look a certain way always and many such stuff? You always seem very positive and childlike innocent to me."

To which she replied as, "I myself feel that bollywood is a place where there are crocodiles all around and you feel like you are navigate your way through it."

"I think the most imp thing is to remain true to your own self. I will never sell my soul to get work. hota hai toh theek hai nahi hota toh bhi theek hai (If it happens fine, if it doesn't happen, it's still fine), and what's more imp is when you reach up you should have good slate of karma to carry with you," she added.

Another user asked, "How is Neil Nitin Mukesh as a person ? Is he highly intellectual? Describe your first meet with him please."

Her response was, "He is very down to earth and a great co-star."

She went on to recall their first encounter, saying, "my first meeting with him was at CM's house at Ganpati last year he really praised my work in Savi and I was very thankful to him for that."

One user even asked whether she doesn't she think satyameva jayate could have been a better movies in terms of story telling by asking, "Ma'am while acting in movies don't u actors realize that the script lacks in a lot of ways??? I feel satyameva jayate 2 could have been better story wise so that's why I m asking!"

In response she replied, "There's a lot that happens on the edit table, at times there's a difference between the script and the final product."

One of the users asked, "Are you divorced?"

"No, But the media really wants it," she remarked.

Kumar was last seen in "Ek Chatur Naaar," a comedy movie on netflix, directed by Umesh Shukla. The movie also featured Neil Nitin Mukesh, and Chhaya Kadam in it.