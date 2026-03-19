Bollywood Erupts as Ranveer Singh’s ‘Dhurandhar 2’ Takes Over Social Media

The Indian film industry is currently witnessing a digital storm as celebrities flock to social media to share their high-octane reactions to Aditya Dhar’s latest spy thriller, Dhurandhar: The Revenge. Following a series of star-studded preview screenings, the B-town brigade has been unanimous in praising Ranveer Singh’s "explosive" performance and the film’s massive scale. Many are calling the sequel a new benchmark for the action-espionage genre in India.









Just watched Dhurandhar 2 & all I wanna say is “Revenge ho toh Dhurandhar jaisa ho warna na ho 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥”



Direction, Acting, music, editing, story, casting & every other department is MINDBLOWING 🌟🌟🌟🌟🌟The first thing mom said after watching the movie was that she wanted to… pic.twitter.com/ZRDDfqKFQJ — Preity G Zinta (@realpreityzinta) March 18, 2026 Just Watched #Dhurandhar2⁰Patriotism with swag 🇮🇳

A film that will make every patriot proud 🇮🇳⁰Many clap-trapping moments 👏🏽

BLAST! 💥

Congratulations to the entire team.⁰Fine performances by @ActorMadhavan garu & all actors . Technical brilliance .



So proud to have a… — Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) March 18, 2026



