Bollywood Erupts as Ranveer Singh’s ‘Dhurandhar 2’ Takes Over Social Media
Many are calling the sequel a new benchmark for the action-espionage genre in India.
The Indian film industry is currently witnessing a digital storm as celebrities flock to social media to share their high-octane reactions to Aditya Dhar’s latest spy thriller, Dhurandhar: The Revenge. Following a series of star-studded preview screenings, the B-town brigade has been unanimous in praising Ranveer Singh’s "explosive" performance and the film’s massive scale. Many are calling the sequel a new benchmark for the action-espionage genre in India.
( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
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