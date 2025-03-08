Bollywood Composers Ajay-Atul for Telugu Film Yellamma

Hero Nithiin is set to collaborate with comedian-turned-director Venu Tillu, who made an impressive directorial debut with the critically acclaimed rural drama Balagam. Their upcoming film, titled Yellamma, is scheduled to go on floors this summer.

In an exciting update, Bollywood’s renowned composer duo Ajay-Atul has been brought on board to compose the music for Yellamma. Their return to Tollywood has sparked nostalgia among filmmakers, including director Harish Shankar. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), he shared, “Ajay-Atul were my first music directors, and our first song was Madhuram Madhuram, written by the legendary Veturi. Glad to see them back in TFI.”

Ajay-Atul previously composed for Harish Shankar’s debut film Shock (2006) and later captivated Telugu audiences with the title track of Prabhas’ Adipurush. Besides Yellamma, they are also rumored to be working on Vijay Deverakonda’s upcoming film with director Rahul Sankrityan.

Over the years, several leading Bollywood composers, including Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy (Konchem Ishtam Konchem Kashtam), Amit Trivedi (Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy), and Vishal-Shekhar (Naa Peru Surya), have made their mark in Telugu cinema. Ajay-Atul’s return adds another exciting chapter to this trend.