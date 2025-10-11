Bollywood Composer Harshavardhan Rameshwar in Tollywood

Seasoned director Puri Jagannadh and versatile actor Vijay Sethupathi’s much-anticipated Pan-India film, #PuriSethupathi is fast progressing with its shoot. Puri Jagannadh is producing the movie under the banner of Puri Connects, in collaboration with Charmme Kaur and JB Narayan Rao Kondrolla of JB Motion Pictures. Tollywood’s lucky charm, Samyuktha, plays the female lead opposite Vijay Sethupathi.













The makers are unveiling the details of the cast and crew one by one. Freshly, they announced that National Award-winning composer Harshavardhan Rameshwar, best known for his work in films like Arjun Reddy, Kabir Singh, Animal, and more, has come on board to compose the music for #PuriSethupathi. Get ready for a new-age musical experience that blends action, emotion, and elevation.

Tabu and Vijay Kumar are the prominent cast, while Brahmaji and VTV Ganesh will be seen in hilarious roles. The film’s new schedule begins next week, with the lead cast participating. This Pan-India entertainer, #PuriSethupathi, will be released in five languages- Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi.