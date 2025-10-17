Bollywood Classic Tere Mere Beech Mein steals Victoria's Secret Runway

Every year, fashion enthusiasts across the world tune in to the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, to witness the glitz and glamour the retailer has to offer. This year, the event was held in New York City, with household names such as Gigi Hadid, Adriana Lima, and Alessandra Ambrosio, along with other supermodels donning angel wings and strutting down the runway. However, their attire isn't the only thing viewers were dazzled by.



Midway through the show, Tere Mere Beech Mein from Kamal Haasan's movie Ek Duuje Ke Liya began playing.



The chimes of Laxmikant-Pyarelal's composition mixed with Lata Mangeshkar's melodious harmonisation, before fading into Britney Spears' Toxic. It was a key moment for both Indians and musicophiles alike, bringing a sense of nostalgia to the showcase.



What makes this mashup striking, however, is the connection between the two songs. As a song that defined the early 2000s, it's no surprise that Toxic made it to the Victoria's Secret setlist. But few are aware of the fact that the infamous high-pitched riff at the beginning of Britney's hit single is sampled from the old Bollywood classic.

Victoria's Secret's Tere Mere Beech Mein X Toxic mashup is a nod to this little-known fact, proving the universal nature of music and showcasing how art transcends the boundaries of language and culture.

Online, netizens expressed shock at this move.

"It was truly a WTF! moment when I was watching. I kept checking for an open tab in my browser." - @tanmaykawadkar on Instagram

"I was legit shocked and confused after hearing the intro, but the show this season was def worth a watch" - @ridhimadhamija on Instagram.

"This and Neelam Gill’s walk, desi representation is always omnipresent" - @everyday_musings_ on Instagram

While some were praising the show for expanding its horizons in terms of diversity, others were more critical of the West's hypocrisy towards South Asian culture.

"Funny how the entire West is hating on Indians, while monetizing our culture for money." - @pawandavesar on Instagram.

Nevertheless, the increased representation and recognition of South Asians, especially on a stage as prominent as the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, is a step in the right direction.

This year's runway had it all - from the lavish angel wings to the luxurious outfits, the brand has certainly redeemed itself from the 2024 showcase.

This article is authored by Tejasree Kallakrinda, interning with Deccan Chronicle