Bollywood bigwigs hail Pushpa 2, say ‘fire nahi wildfire hai’

Finally, Bollywood productions have acknowledged the massive success of ‘Pushpa The Rule’ in the Hindi heartland. Bollywood house Amir Khan Productions congratulated the team of Pushpa 2: The Rule after its blockbuster success.

On Tuesday (December 31), Aamir Khan Productions shared a heartfelt note on X (formerly Twitter). It read, “Huge congratulations from AKP to the entire team of PUSHPA 2: THE RULE for the blockbuster success of the film! Wishing you continued success onwards and upwards. Love. Team AKP.”