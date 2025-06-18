Malvi Malhotra’s Book Inspired By Javed Akhtar Sells Over 3K copies

Bollywood actress Malvi Malhotra has always managed to send shockwaves and create good quality impact with her work as an actor. This time however, the diva is making waves in the world of books as an author as well. Malvi has always been inspired by the legendary Javed Akhtar and her love for poetries fuelled by her passion enabled her to author her book 'Alfaaz Sitaaron Jaise' that's currently running successfully in the stands. What's interesting is that a video is going viral where Malvi's book is placed actually just next to legendary Javed Akhtar's book. For someone like Malvi who's always been inspired by the legendary lyricist, it is indeed a special milestone. There have already been many copies sold of the book in record time and it's only set to get better over a period of time.

On being asked more about her book, the response towards it by public and her love for poetry, Malvi shares, "Well, I had written this book way back in 2020 but finally, it got released now through Raj Kamal Publications. On 6th February, the 'World Book Fair' was on and they released the book around the same time in Delhi with a proper book launch event. It went really well by God's grace and now, the books are being sold in great numbers through different mediums. Right now, the 'Online Book Fair' is on and they are giving a special discount on my book and a lot of people have already bought it. So far, more than 3k copies are already sold and this book is about Hindi and Urdu poetry. It has more than 105 poetries and it's more about ghazals. All the ghazals are singing ones and anyone can sing them. All of them are very lyrically made and a lot of people are giving good reviews about it. I am very happy that finally my book has come out and it's getting good reviews. To add to that, to see my book placed beside the book of my inspiration is indeed a special feeling. Gratitude to one and all."

Over the years, Malvi Malhotra has always managed to shine bright like a diamond as an actress and it's truly wonderful to see her receiving accolades for her work as an author as well.