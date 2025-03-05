Top Bollywood Actor to Play Baddie in Raghava Lawrence Movie?

The shooting of the pan-Indian superhero adventure film titled “Kaala Bhairava” is set to begin soon. The film, starring Raghava Lawrence, is directed by Ramesh Varma and bankrolled by producer Manish Shah of Gold Mines. This is the second film from the production house of Manish Shah of Goldmines Telefilms.

According to a source from the production house, “The film is being directed by Ramesh Varma, who is known for directing films titled “Rakshasudu” (a remake of the Tamil film Ratsasan) and “Khiladi”.

“Mrunal Thakur will be playing the female lead, while Bobby Deol is going to reprise the antagonist role. If everything goes well by Monday, he should be finalised as the director. Ramesh Varma is planning to meet him,” the source further said.

The shooting of the film is set to begin in June 2025. ”The first schedule will begin in the first week of June 2025. This first shooting schedule will be shot in Abu Dhabi between the hero and the villain - Raghava Lawrence and Bobby Deol. It’s going to be a huge fight action scene,” the source said.

“Kaal Bhairava” is an epic historical/religious tale. Lawrence, playing the pivotal role of Kaal Bhairava, wants to save the entire universe from the existence of the evils on this Earth.

The source further added that director Ramesh Varma has locked this film with a budget of Rs 150 crore, with a first copy deal agreement with producer Manish Shah of Goldmines Telefilms.