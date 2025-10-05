Boat Capsizes During Shooting of Mandaadi

According to reports, the production of Soori's upcoming sports drama Mandaadi has hit a roadblock after a boat capsized during filming in Ramanathapuram, resulting in damages worth Rs 1 crore of camera equipment. The incident occurred while the cast and crew were filming a crucial scene in the sea. Thankfully, everyone on board was rescued safely, including Soori, who plays the lead role of a fishing expedition team leader.

The film's director, Mathimaaran Pugazhendhi, had previously spoken about the project's unique concept, which revolves around a sailing boat race peculiar to the Tamil Nadu coastline. The movie boasts an impressive cast, including Mahima Nambiar, Sathyaraj, Sachana Namidass, Ravindra Vijay, and Achyuth Kumar. GV Prakash is composing the music, while SR Kathir handles cinematography, and Peter Hein choreographs the stunts.

The movie's storyline explores the lives of fishermen and their struggles, making it an exciting and anticipated release.

The incident is currently under investigation by local police officers, who are looking into the cause of the accident. Meanwhile, the crew has resumed filming with enhanced security measures to prevent similar incidents in the future. With its unique storyline and talented cast, Mandaadi is definitely one to watch out for.