BO Speculations Abound As Pawan Kalyan's OG Arrives At The Cinemas

Pawan Kalyan and director Sujeeth have collaborated for They Call Him OG. After multiple delays, the film is gearing up for a theatrical release tomorrow.



Pawan Kalyan’s recent movie, Hari Hara Veera Mallu, failed at the box office despite huge expectations. Director Sujeeth’s last movie, Saaho, was released in 2019. After a long hiatus, Sujeeth is returning to screens with OG. The film’s trailer has received a positive response from all quarters. Tickets are selling like hotcakes on social media, and paid premiere shows are also available in the Telugu states.



The latest question making the rounds is whether Pawan and Sujeeth will make a comeback with OG. Will they score a hit? The success of any film depends on its box office collections. How much the film will make by the end of its theatrical run remains to be seen.



They Call Him OG is produced by Danayya under DVV Entertainments.

Priyanka Arul Mohan will be seen as the female lead alongside Pawan. Bollywood actor Emraan Hashmi, Prakash Raj, and others are seen in prominent roles.

