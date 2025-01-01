Blake Lively Sues Director Justin Baldoni for Harassment, Smear Campaign

Actor Blake Lively filed a federal lawsuit on Tuesday against "It Ends With Us" director Justin Baldoni and several others tied to the film, alleging harassment and a coordinated effort to damage her reputation after she raised concerns about her treatment on set.

Lively claims Baldoni, Wayfarer Studios, and others engaged in a "carefully crafted, coordinated, and resourced retaliatory scheme" to silence her after she and her husband, Ryan Reynolds, confronted Baldoni about alleged sexual harassment and inappropriate behavior. The lawsuit also accuses Baldoni and producer Jamey Heath of making inappropriate comments about women’s bodies and pressuring Lively to disclose personal details about her intimate life.

Hours before Lively’s lawsuit was filed, Baldoni and his associates filed a $250 million libel lawsuit against The New York Times, claiming the publication misrepresented the events and supported a smear campaign against him. The Times defended its reporting, stating it was based on thorough documentation, including text messages and emails.

The conflict has cast a shadow over It Ends With Us, a surprise box office hit that grossed $50 million on its debut in August. Tensions between Lively and Baldoni reportedly surfaced during production, with speculation of discord dominating headlines.

Baldoni, previously known for his role in Jane the Virgin and directing Five Feet Apart, has denied the allegations, calling them “completely false.” He was dropped by his agency, WME, after the allegations emerged.

Lively, known for her roles in The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants and Gossip Girl, claims the alleged retaliation was designed to tarnish her image and deter others from speaking out. Her legal team emphasized that the lawsuit is a continuation of her earlier complaint with the California Civil Rights Department.

Both lawsuits have sparked broader conversations about power dynamics and the treatment of women in Hollywood.