Blake Lively Confirms to Continue Legal Fight Against Justin Baldoni

Washington: Actor Blake Lively has reaffirmed her intent to take legal action against co-star Justin Baldoni, even after a key sexual harassment claim in her lawsuit was dismissed, stating she will not be "distracted by the digital soap opera." In a statement shared on her Instagram Stories, Lively said she remains committed to pursuing justice, with the case now set to go to trial in New York on May 18. "I will never stop doing my part in fighting to expose the systems and people who seek to harm, shame, silence and retaliate against victims," she wrote, adding, "I know it's a privilege to be able to stand up. I will not waste it."

Addressing the emotional toll, Lively highlighted the real-world impact of online hostility, stating that "the physical pain from digital violence is very real." She also expressed gratitude to the court for its recent ruling while reiterating that initiating legal proceedings was not her first choice. "The last thing I wanted in my life was a lawsuit," she wrote, attributing her decision to what she described as "pervasive retaliation" for advocating a safe working environment. Her message ended with a pointed note that reads, "See you in court." The development comes a day after Judge Lewis Liman dismissed the sexual harassment portion of the lawsuit, citing jurisdictional issues and Lively's status as an independent contractor during the production of 'It Ends With Us.' However, her defamation and retaliation claims, described by Lively as the "heart of my case", remain active and will be presented before a jury, as per Deadline.



Lively alleges that Baldoni, along with executives from Wayfarer Studios and associated public relations teams, orchestrated an online smear campaign against her in 2024, ahead of the film's release. According to her legal team, digital communications and messages support claims that efforts were made to discredit her preemptively. Baldoni and his representatives have consistently denied these allegations, maintaining that the backlash Lively faced online was organic and not coordinated. What remains undisputed is that the actor experienced intense public criticism across digital platforms, as per Deadline. Court-ordered settlement talks between both parties have reportedly failed. Baldoni's attorney, Bryan Freedman, had earlier indicated that negotiations in February were "unsuccessful."

