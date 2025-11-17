BLACKPINK’s Jisoo’s Sister Kim Ji Yoon Set to Make Her Debut

Kim Ji Yoon, the younger sister of BLACKPINK’s Jisoo, is gearing up for her much-anticipated debut, drawing significant attention from fans and industry insiders alike. With BLACKPINK’s global stardom shining a light on those around them, Ji Yoon’s entry into the entertainment world has become one of the most talked-about developments in K-pop circles.

Despite staying largely outside the public eye, Ji Yoon has long been admired for her striking visuals, composed personality, and warm presence, frequently noticed in snapshots shared by Jisoo. While the resemblance between the sisters has intrigued fans for years, Ji Yoon’s debut marks a deliberate step toward building an identity independent of being “Jisoo’s sister.”

Early reports suggest that Ji Yoon will begin her career in acting and brand endorsements, with several companies already expressing interest following the viral attention she received from occasional social-media appearances. Industry insiders describe her as having a “fresh-faced charm” and sophisticated style — traits that resonate strongly with Korean audiences and often signal a promising start for emerging talents.

Support has poured in from BLINKs and the wider fandom, who see Ji Yoon as someone capable of carrying forward her family’s grace and work ethic. Those close to the sisters say their bond is grounded and supportive, with the family fully backing Ji Yoon’s new journey.

Unlike Jisoo — who rose to global fame as a singer, actress, and ambassador — Ji Yoon is expected to chart her own course, reportedly focusing on acting, modelling, and brand representation. This separate path ensures audiences will get to know her for her own talents and creative direction.

As anticipation builds, Ji Yoon is already being regarded as one of the most closely watched newcomers of the coming year. Her poised debut, growing fanbase, and natural elegance position her strongly as she steps into the spotlight.

This article is authored by Siftpreet Kaur, an intern at Deccan Chronicle.