BLACKPINK’s Jisoo Eyeing Bollywood?

Jisoo, one of the members of the global K-pop group BLACKPINK, has hinted that she would like to act in Bollywood, sparking excitement among Indian fans and global K-pop followers.



The discussion began during a promotional interview for her new Netflix romantic-comedy drama Boyfriend on Demand.



During a conversation with the media, Jisoo and her co-star Seo In-guk were asked if they would ever consider working in a Bollywood-style film. Seo In-guk said he would love to try if given the chance. Jisoo agreed and playfully responded that people should “look out for us—we would like to be there.” The comment immediately sparked speculation that she might be open to acting in a Hindi film in the future.



In another interview, Jisoo also said that if she were given an opportunity, she would like to appear in a Bollywood project, creating a buzz among fans in India.



Jisoo’s hint quickly became a trending topic, as she is one of the most famous K-pop stars in the world. Indian fans have long been waiting for collaborations between K-pop and Bollywood, and many took to social media to express their excitement, imagining her acting in a Bollywood film.



Many fans also suggested dream collaborations if she ever debuts in Bollywood. Some of the most frequently mentioned directors included Sanjay Leela Bhansali and S. S. Rajamouli, with fans believing that Jisoo’s visual style and screen presence would fit well in grand Bollywood productions.



The Bollywood discussion emerged while Jisoo was promoting her new series Boyfriend on Demand. The show follows a webtoon artist who signs up for an AI dating app and creates the “perfect virtual boyfriend,” blurring the lines between the real and digital worlds. The series premiered globally on Netflix on March 6, marking another step in Jisoo’s acting career.



Jisoo originally debuted as a singer with BLACKPINK in 2016, becoming a global K-pop star. She later transitioned into acting with major Korean dramas and films.



Kim Ji-soo, born on January 3, 1995, is best known as a member of the globally successful K-pop group BLACKPINK, where she serves as a lead vocalist and visual. In 2023, Jisoo launched her solo career with the single album Me, featuring the hit track Flower. The release broke multiple sales records for a female K-pop soloist and became a global viral hit.



Jisoo is also widely recognized as a fashion icon and serves as a global ambassador for the luxury brand Dior. She is one of the most followed Korean celebrities on Instagram, known for her elegant visual style and charismatic personality, and continues to expand her career internationally, including possible film opportunities outside Korea.





By Aditya Kumar Singh