BLACKPINK Wins First Music Show Trophy for ‘GO’ on Show Champion

Global K-pop group BLACKPINK secured their first music show win for their comeback track “GO” on the Korean television music program “Show Champion” on March 11.

The victory marks the first trophy of the group’s 2026 comeback era, highlighting the strong impact of their latest release shortly after its debut. The program, broadcast by MBC M, is one of South Korea’s major weekly music chart shows that determines winners based on a combination of digital streaming, album sales, fan votes and broadcast scores.

During the episode, several K-pop releases competed for the No. 1 position. The Top 5 nominees were: BLACKPINK – “GO,” H1-KEY – “To. My First Love,” Hearts2Hearts – “RUDE!,” IVE – “BLACKHOLE,” and TUNEXX – “I’m Alive.”

After the final score calculations, BLACKPINK’s “GO” emerged as the winner, earning the trophy and officially becoming the week’s Show Champion chart-topper.

The win marks a significant milestone for the group, as “GO” secures BLACKPINK’s first music show victory since their latest comeback. Despite a long gap between full-group promotions, the group quickly dominated the weekly chart competition, adding another accolade to their extensive list of music show trophies.

The episode also featured performances by several K-pop artists promoting their latest releases.

EVERGLOW delivered a stage performance as part of their ongoing promotions. Known for their powerful choreography and EDM-influenced tracks, the group remains one of the most internationally recognised fourth-generation K-pop girl groups.

Rising group TUNEXX also performed their track “I’m Alive,” gaining increased visibility while competing alongside major acts such as BLACKPINK.

Other artists including H1-KEY and Hearts2Hearts also performed during the episode, showcasing a mix of established global idols and emerging rookie groups, reflecting the highly competitive landscape of the K-pop industry.

Following the announcement, the victory sparked strong reactions from fans worldwide. The moment quickly began trending across social media platforms including X, TikTok and Instagram, with fans sharing clips and celebrating BLACKPINK’s latest achievement.