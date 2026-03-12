BLACKPINK Wins First Music Show Trophy for “GO”

On March 11, the global K-pop group BLACKPINK secured their first music show win for their comeback song “GO” on the Korean television music program. “Show Champion.”



The victory marked the first trophy of the groups’ 2026, comeback era, confirming the strong impact of their latest release shortly after it debuted. The show is broadcast by MBC M, one of South Korea’s major music chart programs that awards weekly winners based on a combination of streaming, album sales, fan votes, and broadcast scores.

During the program several music K-pop releases were competing for the No. 1 spot. The top 5 nominees were: BLACKPINK – “GO”, H1-KEY – “To. My First Love”, Hearts2Hearts – “RUDE!”, IVE – “BLACKHOLE”, TUNEXX – “I’m Alive”.

After the final score calculations, BLACKPINK’s “GO” came out on top, earning the trophy and officially becoming the Week’s Show Champion chart winner.



The win marks the significant comeback with “GO” earning first music show victory for the BLACKPINK. Despite a long break between full group promotions, the group immediately dominated the weekly chart competition adding to the group’s massive list of music show trophies accumulated during their career.



The Show Champion episode featured performances by multiple K-pop artists promoting new releases. Some of them include:



EVERGLOW- delivering a stage performance as a part of their ongoing promotional activities. The group known for powerful choreography and EDM-influenced tracks remains one of the most internationally recognized fourth-generation K-pop girl groups.



TUNEXX- the rising group also performed the song “I’m Alive.”, helping boost visibility for the relatively newer act competing against major groups like BLACKPINK.



H1-KEY, Hearts2Hearts and other rising K-pop acts also showcased both top-tier global idols and rookie groups, emphasizing the competitive landscape of the K-pop industry.



The victory sparked strong reactions among fans worldwide, trending across social media platforms including X, Tiktok and Instagram with fans sharing clips of the moment the trophy was announced.

