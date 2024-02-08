BLACKPINK Lisa's big announcement on future

Popular Korean girl band Blackpink star Lisa announced her plans about future after leaving the group's sponsor YG Entertainment.

Lisa has been busy with shows, covers and collaborations with big brands even after announcing her decision to leave YG Entertainment.

On February 7, Lisa released a teaser about her future plans on social media leaving her fans guessing if it could be a new single, an album or a makeup line.

This morning, around 8 AM (Paris time), Lisa made her announcement. She shared a stunning image of herself with the caption LLOUD and links to social media.

After releasing teasers about @wearelloud on her Instagram, she shared a description of the project, announcing that it was a company to showcase her vision in "music and entertainment".

She revealed her plans for the nw company. LLOUD is an artist management company like YG Entertainment.

At the moment, Lisa is the only artist in the company. Her announcement took the netizens by surprise. Her announcement was accompanied by billboards at thoroughfares in her hometown in Thailand.

Now, it is worth recalling that before Lisa, Jennie too announced about her own company. Blinks will be excited to witness the growth of Lisa and Jennie in their future endeavours. It has to be seen if some other artists would enroll in the companies launched by the Korean pop icons.