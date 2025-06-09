 Top
BLACKPINK Is Making Comeback, Starts Shooting For New Song

9 Jun 2025 10:16 PM IST

BLACKPINK Girl Band (Image/X)
BLACKPINK are officially making a comeback after nearly two years and eight months.
The global K-pop phenomenon has started filming a brand-new music, YG Entertainment confirmed on June 6.
The prolonged break had caused fans globally to anticipate new content from the group, which last produced original music as a collective in 2022.
YG Entertainment also revealed that a globally famous director is leading the shoot of the music video.
“We are filming in Korea with a renowned international director. As a result, another iconic music video that encapsulates BLACKPINK’s identity and musical color will be born. It’s a special collaboration worthy of BLACKPINK’s status as a top-tier global artist, so you can definitely look forward to it,” as per a representative from YG.
In Spite of the rapid response, the company has kept main details confidential, such as concept, release date and title.
Meanwhile, BLACKPINK is also set to commence a world tour from the month of July.
The tour will commence with a concert in Seoul and will include performances in 16 cities.
( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
