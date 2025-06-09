BLACKPINK Is Making Comeback, Starts Shooting For New Song
In Spite of the rapid response, the company has kept main details confidential, such as concept, release date and title.
BLACKPINK are officially making a comeback after nearly two years and eight months.
The global K-pop phenomenon has started filming a brand-new music, YG Entertainment confirmed on June 6.
The prolonged break had caused fans globally to anticipate new content from the group, which last produced original music as a collective in 2022.
YG Entertainment also revealed that a globally famous director is leading the shoot of the music video.
“We are filming in Korea with a renowned international director. As a result, another iconic music video that encapsulates BLACKPINK’s identity and musical color will be born. It’s a special collaboration worthy of BLACKPINK’s status as a top-tier global artist, so you can definitely look forward to it,” as per a representative from YG.
In Spite of the rapid response, the company has kept main details confidential, such as concept, release date and title.
Meanwhile, BLACKPINK is also set to commence a world tour from the month of July.
The tour will commence with a concert in Seoul and will include performances in 16 cities.
( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
Next Story