BLACKPINK Is Making Comeback, Starts Shooting For New Song

BLACKPINK are officially making a comeback after nearly two years and eight months.

The global K-pop phenomenon has started filming a brand-new music, YG Entertainment confirmed on June 6.

The prolonged break had caused fans globally to anticipate new content from the group, which last produced original music as a collective in 2022.

YG Entertainment also revealed that a globally famous director is leading the shoot of the music video.

“We are filming in Korea with a renowned international director. As a result, another iconic music video that encapsulates BLACKPINK’s identity and musical color will be born. It’s a special collaboration worthy of BLACKPINK’s status as a top-tier global artist, so you can definitely look forward to it,” as per a representative from YG.

In Spite of the rapid response, the company has kept main details confidential, such as concept, release date and title.

Meanwhile, BLACKPINK is also set to commence a world tour from the month of July.

The tour will commence with a concert in Seoul and will include performances in 16 cities.