BLACKPINK Crosses 100 Million YouTube Subscribers

Global K-pop sensation BLACKPINK has surpassed 100 million subscribers on YouTube, becoming the first music act in the world to achieve the landmark and earning the platform’s coveted Red Diamond Creator Award.

Launched in 2016, the group’s official channel has grown into one of the most influential artist platforms globally. It is now among only 16 channels across all categories worldwide to have crossed the 100-million subscriber mark. BLACKPINK also holds the distinction of being the most-viewed music group on YouTube, with over 42 billion cumulative channel views.

The milestone coincides with the group’s highly anticipated 2026 comeback. The quartet has confirmed the release of its new mini-album, Deadline, on February 27, marking its first group project since 2022’s Born Pink. The four-year gap saw members focus on solo music ventures, global fashion campaigns and acting projects, significantly expanding their individual reach.

BLACKPINK’s catalogue reflects extraordinary digital dominance: multiple music videos have surpassed two billion views, nearly ten have crossed one billion, and dozens have exceeded 100 million views. The sustained scale of consumption remains unmatched among global music groups.

Industry observers note that subscriber count represents long-term fan loyalty rather than fleeting virality. Crossing 100 million subscribers within a decade signals the creation of one of the largest and most enduring fan communities in modern entertainment.

From the outset, BLACKPINK adopted a digital-first strategy, investing in high-budget, cinematic music videos instead of relying heavily on traditional domestic promotions. Each member also cultivated a powerful solo presence online, attracting independent audiences that continuously feed back into the group’s channel — creating a networked global fandom.

With the Red Diamond milestone aligning precisely with their comeback, BLACKPINK’s return with Deadline underscores how modern pop stardom operates in a borderless, algorithm-driven era — where timing, metrics and global engagement converge at scale.

