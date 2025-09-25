Black Comedy Thriller Lord Curzon Ki Haveli's Teaser in Cinemas with Homebound

Produced by Golden Ratio Films & First Ray Films and presented by Max Marketing Limited, Lord Curzon Ki Haveli is a pure genre film about Asians in the West. The much-awaited teaser of the film will be attached with Homebound in cinemas from Friday.

The film marks actor Anshuman Jha’s directorial debut and Max Marketing’s first presentation, with a stellar ensemble including Rasika Dugal, Arjun Mathur and Paresh Pahuja. Recently, the makers also unveiled the main poster announcing its release date, raising the excitement about the film's India theatrical release. This upcoming black comedy thriller had its world premiere at Melbourne and was the only Indian Film at Europe's biggest genre film festival - Razor Reel Flanders last year. It also bagged the "Best Director" award at the Prestigious UK Asian Film Festival in 2024 at London for Anshuman.



Penned by award winning writer Bikas Mishra and shot entirely in the UK, Lord Curzon Ki Haveli is crafted as a Hitchcockian chamber drama, set in the English countryside. With its mix of suspense, humour, and sharp historical undertones, the film is slated to hit cinemas across India on 10th October 2025.

