Bison Kaalamaadan Streaming on Netflix

Dhruv Vikram’s recent film, Bison Kaalamaadan, is gearing up for its digital release. He underwent serious preparation for the role in the film, which is directed by Mari Selvaraj. Anupama Parameswaran is seen as the female lead.

Bison Kaalamaadan is currently streaming on Netflix and is available in multiple languages. The film performed well in Tamil, but the Telugu version didn’t create magic at the box office.



The film will be liked by those who enjoy social commentaries on caste. It competed with Dude at the Tamil box office.



Pasupathy, Lal, Rajisha Vijayan, Ameer, and others appear in important roles. The film is produced by Applause Entertainment and Neelam Studios, with music by Nivas K. Prasanna.