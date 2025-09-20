From Modi to Kalam: Biopics of Leaders Take Centre Stage

Producer Abhishek Agarwal says biopics are a genuine attempt to recreate the lives of iconic personalities. “We are delighted to make a biopic on the late President of India, Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam, who was a path-breaking scientist and inspired generations with his humble and inspiring lifestyle,” says Abhishek, who has roped in Tamil star Dhanush for the pivotal role.

“Dhanush was the perfect choice for this legendary role since he breathes life into every character he plays. He is our best bet to bring such a great personality alive on the big screen.”

Currently, director Om Raut is conducting extensive research, with shooting expected to begin soon. “We believe there is a lot to explore about the unknown facets of Dr. Kalam’s life, and we aim to deliver a genuine, emotionally charged biopic, casting new-age stars to better connect with younger audiences,” adds Abhishek.

Meanwhile, producer Veer Reddy has announced a biopic titled Maa Vande on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, with Malayalam actor Unni Mukundan set to play the revered leader. “The film will present milestones from Modi ji’s personal and political journey in a natural, authentic manner. With international standards, high-end technical values, and VFX, Maa Vande will be made in all pan-Indian languages as well as English,” he explains.

South cinema has witnessed several biopics over the years, including those on MGR (Iruvar), Jayalalithaa (Thalaivii), NTR (Kathanayakudu and Mahanayakudu), actress Savitri (Mahanati), and Ram Gopal Varma’s Lakshmi’s NTR. Recently, a biopic on Telangana Minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy was announced as Srinanna Andharivadu, with actor Suman stepping into the role.



However, not all biopics succeed. “Some fail to strike a chord because followers of these personalities prefer their hero’s image to remain intact. Filmmakers have to walk a tightrope,” notes a director who previously worked on a biopic. “Unnecessary interference from family members and close aides can also limit a director’s creative freedom. A biopic works only when audiences are shown lesser-known aspects of a personality’s life. Repeating familiar scenes gives a déjà vu effect and often leads to failure.”



He further adds, “Permissions are crucial. If you use real names or depict actual events, approval from family members or associates is essential; otherwise, the censor board may raise objections. However, fictionalizing aspects doesn’t usually require such permissions.”