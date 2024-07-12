Binge upon this flavourful feast of Urdu and regional tales this monsoon

To savour non-stop entertainment, watch 'Jagga', 'Shatranj Ki Baazi', 'Paruvu' and 'Sweet Kaaram Coffee'





It is pouring entertainment this monsoon and the time is just right to curl up with a soul-warming cup of tea and dive into multilingual treats. Here is a list of engaging narratives ranging from Urdu teleplays to regional entertainers that will keep you binging upon the diverse flavours of life.

An overview:

Jagga (Urdu)

Renowned author Balwant Singh's short story 'Jagga' features in Zee Theatre's acclaimed literary anthology 'Yaar Julahay.' Narrated by renowned actor Samiya Mumtaaz who has wowed audiences across the subcontinent with varied performances, this beautifully written story is about the transcendent power of love. The tale begins when dreaded bandit Sardar Jagjit Singh, takes shelter at a home in disguise and falls in love with Gurnaam, a gentle, empathetic young woman. The nuanced narration reveals not just the beauty of Balwant Singh's writing but also the mysterious ways in which love often takes root in the human heart. Directed by Sarmad Sultan Khoosat and Kanwal Khoosat, the dramatic reading can be seen on 21st July on Tata Play Theatre.

Paruvu (Telugu)

This eight-episode ZEE5 series stands apart for its authentic portrayal of contentious social issues and is a must watch. Rooted in Andhra Pradesh's Guntur-Vijayawada belt, it depicts how the human right to love is often denied to individuals on the basis of caste differences. The show follows a couple that defies caste lines to elope and then has to face a brutal system conspiring to trap, catch and kill them. The title 'Paruvu' connotes the different meanings of 'honour' and what it represents to the characters that shape this gritty narrative. Led by showrunner Pavan Sadineni and produced by Gold Box Entertainments, the series is directed by Siddharth Naidu and Rajashekar Vadlpatiweb and stars Sudheer, Naresh Agasthya, Pallavi, Nivetha Pethuraj, Ramayya and Nagendra Babu.

Shatranj Ki Baazi (Urdu)

The short format of Zee Theatre's anthology 'Yaar Julahay' is perfect for a leisurely binge watch session. Enjoy this beloved tale penned by Munshi Premchand which is narrated with wit and fervour narrated by Irfan Khoosat. In a beleaguered Awadh ruled by the oblivious Nawab Wahid Ali Shah, two aristocrats Mirza and Mir, spend their days embroiled in a never-ending game of chess. They remain unaware of politics, the looming danger to Awadh from the British and even neglect their own wives till their love for the game begins to threaten their life-long friendship. Directed by Sarmad Sultan Khoosat and Kanwal Khoosat, the dramatic reading can be watched on 21st July on Tata Play Theatre.

Sweet Kaaram Coffee (Tamil)

Amazon Prime's 'Sweet Kaaram Coffee' is a road movie with a difference because it is not just about experiencing new places but about discovering something new within. This delightfully aromatic tale introduces us to three women from different generations who embark upon a trip to shed the shackles of their restrictive lives and set their spirits free. On the way, they forge a deeper bond with themselves, expand their world view, make new friends, discover new facets of loss and reconcile with their losses. Starring the evergreen Lakshmi with Madhoo and Santhy in the lead, the series is directed by Bejoy Nambiar, Krishna Marimuthu and Swathi Raghuraaman.