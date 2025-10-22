Bill Gates To Appear in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2

An exclusive claim from ETimes states that Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates is set to make a special cameo appearance in the upcoming revival series Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2, starring former Union Minister and actress Smriti Irani as the iconic character Tulsi Virani.



The appearance format is not regular, though. Gates would feature via a video call with Tulsi. The cameo aims to raise awareness on maternal and newborn health issues, tying into the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation's global initiatives.



The first season was a big hit. Smriti Irani's per-episode salary for it was Rs 1,800 when the show first aired in 2000. It is now reportedly Rs 14 lakh per episode for the reboot.

