Industry bigwigs paid tributes to legendary director Dasari Narayana Rao on his birthday on May 4. They offered garlands to the statue of Dasari Narayana Rao situated within the Film Chamber premises. During this program, they announced that the Director's Day celebrations would take place on the 19th of this month at 6 pm at Hyderabad's LB Stadium. The event date poster was unveiled by Tammareddy Bharadwaja.

Tammareddy Bharadwaja commented, "Director'sDay used to be celebrated in Indoors on the occasion of Dasari's birthday. I wondered why it wasn't made into a bigger event. However, I agree with Veera Shankar'sview that if Dasari's greatness is to be recognized globally, it should be a grand event. I am pleased that all the prominent directors are coming forward for this. If they come, heroes will follow suit. Only then will the event be successful. I appreciate the efforts of the directors association committee and the cultural committee in this direction."

Producer C Kalyan stated, "Dasari's efforts in creating associations for 24 crafts, along with the directors' association are remarkable. That is why Tollywood is number one in the welfare of film workers across the country today. This legacy belongs to Dasari. The current committee is making the Director's Day event a success, and you always have our support."

Director Shankar added, "Dasari was a pillar of strength for the industry. The Directors Association founded by him has grown significantly today. Megastar Chiranjeevi donated 25 lakh rupees to our Director's Trust during the Directors' Day celebrations in the past, which greatly boosted the event's popularity. We are grateful to Chiranjeevi for his support. It should be managed diligently, and any suggestions for improvement stressed."