Bigg Boss Telugu: Makers Want This Contestant To Win

Bigg Boss Telugu season 9 has been receiving a lukewarm response from all quarters. However, one contestant has been making the headlines since she entered the house: Thanuja Puttaswamy.



She is getting huge support from the viewers. Show buffs on social media say that the show organizers are giving her a lot of chances and are trying to make her win the show.



Recently, Srija was eliminated from Bigg Boss Telugu 9. She said in one of her videos that Bigg Boss would always call Thanuja to the confession room and give her instructions. Srija criticized the makers, stating that they want to make Thanuja the winner, which is why they are defaming others. Let’s wait and see how far Srija’s predictions come true.

