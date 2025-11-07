Bigg Boss Telugu 9 Winner Prediction

Bigg Boss Telugu Season 9 is heading towards its finale. The show has already completed two months, with another four weeks left until the grand finale.

The makers have yet to announce the grand finale date. It looks like show buffs have already predicted the winner of BB Telugu 9. Reports are circulating that Thanuja could clinch the title of Bigg Boss Telugu 9.



She is getting a lot of support from fans and the audience. Whenever she is nominated, she is bagging the highest votes. Netizens predict that Thanuja will be the winner of Bigg Boss Telugu 9.

The evicted contestant Srija mentioned in one of her interviews that the Bigg Boss makers support Thanuja. We are not sure who will win Bigg Boss Telugu. The winner will be selected by the voting process. Let’s wait and see.

