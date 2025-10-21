Bigg Boss Telugu 9 Week 7 Voting Trends

The Bigg Boss Telugu Season 9 has received a lukewarm response from viewers.



Last night, the nomination process took place in the house. Eight contestants have been nominated for the seventh week's eviction. The nominated contestants are Thanuja Puttaswamy, Kalyan Padala, Sanjana, Divya Nikhita, Ramu Rathod, Rithu Chowdary, Srinivas Sai, and Ramya Moksha.



In unofficial polls, Thanuja is currently leading. Srinivas Sai and Ramya Moksha are at the bottom, and one of them might be evicted this Sunday.



Last week's elimination of Bharani came as a huge shock for the viewers. Many thought the makers would announce a 'no elimination' to save him, as he is an actor for the same television network.

To everyone’s surprise, he bid farewell to the show.



Let's wait and see who will bid goodbye this Sunday.

