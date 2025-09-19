Bigg Boss Telugu 9 Week 2 Voting Trends

Bigg Boss Telugu 9 is heading into its second week of eliminations, and there's new drama in the house every day. The contestants are entertaining viewers with their antics and fights.



Suman Shetty, Bahrain, Harita Harish, Demon Pavan, Flora Saini, Priya Shetty, and Manish are all nominated this week. Suman Shetty was cornered by the other housemates, but he is leading unofficial polls with the highest number of votes.



Priya and Manish are in the danger zone. It looks like another female contestant might be eliminated this week, as Shrasti Verma was the one who was evicted last week. Priya and Manish are at the bottom of the unofficial polls, so they have a higher chance of being eliminated.

Who do you think will be evicted from the house?

Keep watching this space for more updates on Bigg Boss Telugu 9.

