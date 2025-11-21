Bigg Boss Telugu 9 Week 11 Voting Trends

Bigg Boss Telugu season 9 is gearing up for another elimination. Family Week is set to end with today's episode. The contestants nominated for elimination this week are: Kalyan, Emmanuel, Bharani, Demon, Sanjana, and Divya.



According to sources, Kalyan, Emmanuel, Bharani, and Demon are in the safe zone with the highest votes. Divya is in the danger zone with the fewest votes, and she will probably be eliminated from Bigg Boss Telugu 9.



It remains to be seen to whom Nagarjuna will show the exit door.

