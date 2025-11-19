Bigg Boss Telugu 9 Week 11 Voting Trends

Bigg Boss Telugu 9 has been trending on social media due to Family Week inside the house, as the contestants' family members are coming to motivate them for the finale.

The fights and friendships among the housemates are keeping the viewers glued to their screens.



Kalyan Padala, Bharani, Emmanuel, Demon Pavan, Sanjana Galrani, and Divya Nikhita are nominated for the 11th-week elimination. Sanjana and Divya Nikhita are in the danger zone with the least percentage of votes. One of these two will be evicted from the show. There is a chance for Divya Nikhita to bid goodbye to the show in the upcoming episode.



Let's wait and see.

