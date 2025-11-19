 Top
Home » Entertainment

Bigg Boss Telugu 9 Week 11 Voting Trends

Entertainment
19 Nov 2025 3:01 PM IST

The fights and friendships among the housemates are keeping the viewers glued to their screens.

Bigg Boss Telugu 9 Week 11 Voting Trends
x
Nagarjuna.

Bigg Boss Telugu 9 has been trending on social media due to Family Week inside the house, as the contestants' family members are coming to motivate them for the finale.

The fights and friendships among the housemates are keeping the viewers glued to their screens.

Kalyan Padala, Bharani, Emmanuel, Demon Pavan, Sanjana Galrani, and Divya Nikhita are nominated for the 11th-week elimination. Sanjana and Divya Nikhita are in the danger zone with the least percentage of votes. One of these two will be evicted from the show. There is a chance for Divya Nikhita to bid goodbye to the show in the upcoming episode.

Let's wait and see.

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
bigg boss telugu 9 
India 
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X