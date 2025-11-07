Bigg Boss Telugu 9 Voting Trends

With each passing day, the Bigg Boss house is getting more interesting for the contestants.



Currently, the ongoing season of Bigg Boss Telugu is in its ninth week. The nominated contestants for the week are Thanuja, Kalyan, Suman, Bharani, Sanjana, Ramu, and Srinu.

In unofficial polls, Thanuja is leading with a majority of votes, and she is safe from this week's elimination along with Bharani, Sanjana, and Kalyan.

The bottom two contestants who could face the axe are Ramu or Srinu. They got the least votes from the viewers.



Let’s wait and see to whom Nagarjuna would say, "Pack your bags."

