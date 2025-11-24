 Top
Home » Entertainment

Bigg Boss Telugu 9: Thanuja Trends On Social Media

Entertainment
24 Nov 2025 11:21 AM IST

She has been winning the hearts of the audience; all credit goes to her gameplay.

Bigg Boss Telugu 9: Thanuja Trends On Social Media
x
Thanuja.

Bigg Boss Telugu season 9 contestant Thanuja has been trending on social media. She has been winning the hearts of the audience; all credit goes to her gameplay. The host Nagarjuna roasted Thanuja in the weekend's episode, but she still manages to get a majority of votes from the viewers.

Currently, Thanuja is trending on X. Check it out:





( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
BBT9 nagarjuna 
India 
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X