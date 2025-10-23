Bigg Boss Telugu 9 Mid-Week Eviction?

The drama inside of Bigg Boss Telugu 9 is getting intense among the housemates, as everyone is giving stiff competition to each other. The dynamics in the house changed since wild card entrants entered.



Reports are doing the rounds that the makers are planning a mid-week eviction. Ayesha Zeenath is reportedly walking out of the show citing health reasons.

The makers will most likely eliminate her in tonight’s episode. They could also announce no elimination this weekend as the show is likely to have a mid-week eviction.



Let’s wait and see whether there will be a mid-week eviction, and even if there is one, whether Ayesha will leave the house or if some other contestant will be eliminated.



Keep watching this space for more Bigg Boss Telugu 9 updates.

