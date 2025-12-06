Bigg Boss Telugu 9: Kalyan is First Finalist; Suman, Bharani, and Sanjana in Danger Zone

Bigg Boss Telugu 9 is turning out to be interesting for the viewers as the show has reached its crucial stage.



Last night, there was a Ticket to Finale task in the house between Kalyan Padala and Rithu Chowdary. According to sources, Kalyan Padala won the Ticket to Finale task, making him the first contestant to get a direct entry into the finalists of BBT9.



The 13th week elimination is going to take place in Sunday’s episode. Suman Shetty, Bharani, and Sanjana are in the danger zone, and one of these three would get evicted from the house.



Ahead of the finale, Kalyan getting shortlisted and coming to be seen as a potential title trophy has kindled further interest in the popular reality show.

