Bigg Boss Telugu 9: Friendship Turns Sour as Emmanuel Nominates Bharani; Netizens React

Bigg Boss is one reality show where the dynamics in the house change any minute because of the tasks. Sometimes best friends turn foes, as each contestant wants to win the race at any cost. Bigg Boss Telugu 9 is currently witness to this cut-throat competition between popular contestants Bharani and Emmanuel.



The duo were close friends in the house. In a recent episode, Emmanuel attacked Bharani during the nominations process, nominating him for this week’s elimination. Netizens are trolling Emmanuel for showing his "true colors", now that the wild card contestant got evicted from the house. The show has entered a new phase.



Currently, the family week is going on in the Bigg Boss house as the housemates' families are visiting the house, boosting them to improvise their game as the show inches closer to the finale in a couple of days from now.











