Bigg Boss Telugu 9 Fifth Week Voting trends

It has been some time since Bigg Boss 9 Telugu started, and it's in a crucial phase. There’s a possibility for wild card entrants to make a wild card entry into the house.

According to reports, Prabhas Sreenu and Ramya Moksha are confirmed celebrities set to make a wild card entry into the house.

There were a lot of nasty fights during the fifth week of nominations. The contestants earned immunity points to save themselves from nominations. Bharani, Suman Shetty, Flora Saini, Emmanuel, Sanjjanaa Galrani, Srija Dammu, Kalyan, Demon Pawan, Tanuja Gowda, Rithu Chowdhary, and Divya are nominated for the fifth week eviction.



The buzz on social media indicates that Flora Saini and Srija Dammu are in the danger zone; one of them could face elimination. Rumors are doing the rounds that there will be a double elimination this week.



Let’s wait and see whether there will be a double elimination this week or not.

